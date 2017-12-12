When libs hate immigration & love imperialism

Early European immigration to North America fills liberals with selective rage. Immigrating Pilgrims who fled England’s religious and social persecution in the 1600s are loathed for not assimilating to Native American language and culture, for committing crime and bringing unknown diseases. Sound familiar? Liberals vilify conservatives today who have the same concerns.

Certainly, these deplorable Pilgrims qualify as victims and political refugees. Here are a few questions progressives will never answer: Why won’t liberals applaud their heroic efforts to “make a better life” for themselves and their families? Where are rallies held to honor their dignity and courage for “stepping out of the shadows”?

Are civil-rights awards given to Pilgrims posthumously for struggling against and surviving discrimination at the hands of imperialistic England? Did American Indians commit microaggressions against them for having a different culture and creed? Did they provide safe spaces, sanctuary tribes and a welfare safety net when Pilgrims literally starved to death in the bitter cold? Was Thanksgiving dinner enough? Do Indians owe Americans reparations?

All of these questions apply to countless other indigenous peoples, but I’m focusing here on America. Are American Indians held to the same standard as conservatives are now regarding immigrants who are not adequately vetted? Does the struggle and bravery of Pilgrims in the face of hostility and danger compare favorably to Rosa Parks’ remarkable feat?

Illegals, you say? I thought that didn’t matter so long as illegal immigrants are poor, fleeing tyranny, of a different religion and race and if only a small percentage commit violent crimes after arriving. Where is the compassion for foreigners and Christians?

Was this an era of tragic xenophobia or native tribes who “get bitter … cling to guns (bow and arrows) or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations”? Was this a case of natives greedily grasping onto their natural resources and sovereignty? There certainly was enough land to share with these illegal immigrants from England. Were American Indians racist for fighting to maintain the status quo, wanting their country back?

Imperialism

Here’s a dirty little secret about imperialism no one will say out loud: Every piece of occupied land on earth was taken by and named by imperialists, with perhaps one biblical exception. Every capitalist country. Every socialist/communist country. Every theocracy, every dictatorship, monarchy inhabit land through the means of imperialism. There is nothing intrinsically German, Egyptian, American or Chinese about the locations of these countries.

Have you ever played musical chairs? Kids run around a limited number of chairs until the music stops. Whoever squats first, “owns” that space. Add warfare, rape, holy wars and pillage and you have a good definition of imperialism. Don’t forget: People didn’t make land, God did; people don’t own land, they control and defend it. Only after their squatting is successful, do they label it sovereign and sacralize it with a flag. Are we on the same page?

Robbing have-nots is called imperialism; robbing taxpayers is called socialism. When you think about it, both are forms of imperialism. Though liberals rail against European and American imperialism, there are three forms of it that make them cringe if you mention them publicly. Liberals more than just turn a blind eye to these types of imperialism, but they historically benefit from, participate in, support and sometimes cheer them on:

1. Tribal imperialism

Dinesh D’Souza in his wonderful movie, “America: Imagine Life Without Her,” gives examples of imperialism and warfare by many American Indian tribes against rival tribes, the territorial acquisition of their land and natural resources. Apparently, imperialism was not a European invention.

In his TED talk, liberal-leaning and irreligious Steven Pinker speaks eloquently about the reality of greater tribal violence than modern violence, even after he factors in the horrendous holocausts of the 20th century and early 21st: “Our ancestors were far more violent than we are.” He explains a chart called “Percentage of male deaths caused by warfare,” from archaeologist Lawrence Keeley, which is reprinted in Pinker’s book, “Blank Slate.” In his TED talk, Pinker asserts, “If the tribal death rate had prevailed during the 20th century, there would had been 2 billion deaths rather than a hundred million.”

2. Democide

According to Wikipedia: “Democide is a term revived and redefined by the political scientist R.J. Rummel (1932–2014) as “the murder of any person or people by their government, including genocide, politicide and mass murder.” For example, government-sponsored killings for political reasons would be considered democide.

Centralized government or statism is the common denominator of many examples of democide in history. Centralized power can also be manifest in tribal leaders, bureaucrats and religious hierarchies, not just in totalitarianism, communism, socialism and theocracies, all of which have perpetrated democide.

Liberal judges militating against our Constitution, socialism and redistribution of wealth are all forms of imperialism because they extract wealth and diminish individual rights from people without consent. The irony of socialism is that its effects are more toxic than even colonialism, which often vacates a country, leaving it with greater free trade, technology and cultural diversity. Socialism does the opposite; it lowers the standard of living for the country’s population, censors and homogenizes their rich cultural history until it comports with state-sponsored propaganda.

The liberal obsession with growing the size of centralized government, the unconstitutional separation of church and state, support for socialism and erosion of civil society and personal liberties enumerated in the Bill of Rights has let the dogs out. Liberals have welcomed and enabled democide to flourish as the largest killer of humans, greater than even war, plagues and natural disasters.

3. Global warming imperialism

This form of imperialism is the newest mutation of socialism on the global level. Macro-socialism: an attempt to redistribute wealth from rich nations to poor ones under false pretenses of concern and faulty science.

Socialists love imperialism whenever it robs taxpayers and expands their power.