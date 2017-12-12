Which Hollywood heartthrob loves Trump?

Actor and former model Antonio Sabato Jr. is running for Congress in California’s 26th congressional district as a Republican. Yes, that’s right – this 45-year-old Italian-born Hollywood star is a Republican in one of the most notoriously liberal states in the country, and he supports President Donald Trump.

“Thank God we have President Trump,” Sabato declared in a recent interview with the Shark Tank website. The actor agrees with Trump’s desire to “make America great again.”

“Yeah, America needs to be great again,” Sabato said. “Listen, we have values in this country. I think we have the American dream. If you work hard, respect your country, and respect the flag, that with that kind of effort and that kind of drive, you can get somewhere and make something happen for you and your family like my family and so many others did.

“We got to put our country first. Our country has to be rebuilt. Our military has to be rebuilt. Our borders have to be secured. We have to lower taxes. We need to lower regulations.”

Sabato clearly is not thankful for President Obama’s tenure. He said he became a Republican a couple years ago after witnessing the country’s transformation over the past 10 years.

“I am who I am,” the actor said on “Shark Tank.” “This is who I want to be. I am a conservative. It’s in my nature to be one.”

Sabato, who immigrated to the U.S. from Italy with his family in 1985, mostly supports Trump’s immigration policy. He favors a wall along the southern border, enforcement of existing immigration laws and more funding for law enforcement. He opposes sanctuary cities.

However, the actor nurses a soft spot for DACA recipients, who arrived in the U.S. as children as Sabato did when he was 13.

“They are here,” he stated. “It wasn’t their fault to begin with. They are here now, and I think they should stay here. … Again, those kids need to stay here. I am compassionate, but I am also not compassionate for people who take advantage of the American people, taxpayer money. We need to protect our border and build this wall at whatever risk.”

According to Hollywood Reporter, Sabato made a “splash” at the Republican National Convention with his powerful endorsement of Trump.

“At his VoteAntonio.com website, it proclaims that Sabato Jr. ‘has not been shy about his political views in the face of his Hollywood peers and is proud of his early support for President Donald J. Trump,'” the report said.

IMDB reports Sabato was born in Italy and has been married to Cheryl Moana Marie Nunes since 2012.

They have one child.

His resume explains he doesn’t drink or smoke, has a custom made Batman motorbike, was the “Favorite Hottie” on the 2008 Fox Reality Channel Really Award, and has a long list of production credits.

This year those include “Antonio: Down Under,” “Hilton Head Island” and “Malibu Dan the Family Man.”

Dating back to 1990, his work has included “Janet Jackson: Love Will Never Do (Without You),” “Rebel Highway,” “Thrill,” “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” “Circles,” “Ally McBeal,” “Guilty as Charged,” “Longshot,” “Hypersonic,” “Bad Girl Island,” “Princess of Mars” and “Castle” on TV, video and in theaters.

