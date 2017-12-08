Why bitcoin's price shot up so fast

(NY TIMES) SAN FRANCISCO — Bitcoin has been in a bull market like few the world has ever seen.

At the beginning of the year, the price of a bitcoin was below $1,000. It hit $5,000 in October, then doubled by late November. And on Thursday, less than two weeks later, the price of a single bitcoin rose above $20,000 on some exchanges, according to Coinmarketcap.

The latest price spike has been credited to signs that Wall Street companies plan to bring their financial heft into the market.

At the current cost, the value of all bitcoin in circulation is about $300 billion. To get a sense of how big that is, all the shares of Goldman Sachs are worth about $90 billion.