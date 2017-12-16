Why death penalty is right, abortion wrong

A new Gallup Poll suggests support for the death penalty for murderers has fallen to just 55 percent among Americans – the lowest level in 45 years.

Meanwhile, the most recent nationwide poll on abortion shows 57 percent believe it should be legal in all or most cases.

If these polls are accurate, and I’m never sure they are, it would mean that the killing of the most innocent form of human life, babies in utero, is more popular than the killing of convicted murderers.

Does that compute?

Have the minds, hearts and souls of Americans become so twisted that more people support the unrestrained, wanton killing of unborn babies by the millions than the extremely rare cases of execution of hardened murderers?

It represents such a shocking contrast of American morality, I can only pray that the polls are wrong – at least as wrong as they were in the 2016 presidential election.

But one thing we know for sure: So-called “progressives,” a misnomer if ever I heard one, oppose the death penalty for murderers as ardently as they support abortion on demand for any reason or no reason at all.

This speaks volumes about the morality of the left.

Women, they say, have the absolute right to put their unborn babies to death for any reason or no reason at all at any time in the gestation period. Yet, cold-blooded killers of other human beings who have had the benefit of legal counsel, had a trial by a jury of their peers, been convicted and permitted to have appeals should, under no circumstances, be put to death.

Just thinking about that leaves me scratching my head. It boggles the mind.

Where do people get such ideas?

Obviously, they do not get them from God and the Bible.

Numbers 35:31: “Moreover ye shall take no satisfaction for the life of a murderer, which is guilty of death: but he shall be surely put to death.”

Deuteronomy 19:21: “And thine eye shall not pity; but life shall go for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot.”

Exodus 20:13: “Thou shalt not kill.”

That’s the Bible’s standard on murder.

Maybe you ask, “What is the Bible’s standard on parents who kill their unborn children?”

It’s a good question. Back in the days of ancient Israel, the practice was apparently unknown, though the practice of parents killing children after birth was sometimes common practice. Those who rejected the God of the Bible and followed Baal, Chemosh, Molech or some other false deity often sacrificed their children – often babies and almost always small children – to those demonic entities by burning them alive.

God Himself denounced these rituals over and over again, saying something quite revealing when you think about it.

Jeremiah 19:5: “They have built also the high places of Baal, to burn their sons with fire for burnt offerings unto Baal, which I commanded not, nor spake it, neither came it into my mind.” (Emphasis added.)

God, speaking to the prophet Jeremiah, says, in effect, he had not previously and specifically forbidden such a detestable offense because it had not even occurred to Him that His own people would consider such an abomination.

I strongly suggest to you the same could be said about the killing of unborn children. There was no Planned Parenthood in ancient Israel. In fact, abortion, as we know it today, was unknown even in the pagan lands where child sacrifice was rampant.

I could also ask today’s abortion proponents the simple question: “Should mothers and or fathers have the right to kill their children after birth?”

It may sound ridiculous to most people – and it certainly does to me. Yet, some pro-abortionist scholars, like professor Peter Singer of Princeton, absolutely defend infanticide. In fact, former President Barack Obama famously voted as a state legislator in Illinois to permit it in cases where babies miraculously survived abortion attempts.

Even pre-born babies that are perfectly viable today are being sacrificed at the altar of Margaret Sanger, Planned Parenthood’s founder, who very enthusiastically supported infanticide.

It seems Baal and Chemosh and Molech are alive and well in American today, though they may not be household names.

But let’s keep it simple for people who haven’t thought deeply about the issues of life and death, prayed about it, considered that morality is morality and God determines right from wrong, not mortal human beings. It’s not a matter of opinion. It’s unchanging – at least until human barbarism reaches extents that a loving, merciful and gracious God could not even imagine.

