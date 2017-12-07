Wiping imported food off your dinner plate

If you’re a busy person like me who likes to eat healthy but doesn’t have time to prepare and cook his own food, you’ll be happy to discover the Fresh Meal Plan.

The prices are reasonable, the food is great, and all food and ingredients are sourced from the USA. That’s especially important to me to know that I’m supporting local farmers, food growers and producers right here in America. Absolutely nothing is imported with the Fresh Meal Plan.

Before I committed to trying the Fresh Meal Plan, I specifically asked some very pointed questions. One thing I wanted to know right away was if any tomatoes would be imported from Mexico. This was very important to me since I live in Florida, where hundreds of tomato farmers have gone bankrupt due to Mexico’s dumping of tomatoes in our local market. After further questioning, I learned nothing will arrive at my door from another country, as I mentioned above. Based on that alone, I was interested right away.

And with the Fresh Meal Plan, you don’t have to worry about counting calories or keeping track of carbohydrates, protein and fat content in your food. It’s all perfectly balanced for the maximum health benefit.

Right now, you can join the Fresh Meal Plan and get 10 percent off your first four weeks (you can cancel or freeze your account at any time). To get the 10 percent discount (after you confirm eligibility in your area with your email and zip code) use “NR482” for the promo code and my name “Roger Simmermaker” as the secondary agent code when you sign up. With the introductory discount, you’ll be charged just $98.10 a week for your first four weeks.

Check out the best of Roger Simmermaker, “How Americans Can Buy American” and “My Company ‘Tis of Thee,” in the WND Superstore.

I did look into those other meal plans you hear about on the radio that deliver ingredients to your door. The problem with these plans is that I still have to devote 30 minutes (or less, they say) to prepare and cook the food. That’s a non-starter for me because not only do I want healthy and domestically sourced food, I also want to save time.

When you’re part of the Fresh Meal Plan, you’ll find you rarely need to go to the supermarket anymore, saving you even more time (and gas money). Everything in the Fresh Meal Plan is perfectly seasoned, so I rarely need to buy condiments like ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, hot sauce and the like. The only reason I go to the grocery store now is to buy things like milk, orange juice (Florida’s Natural – 100 percent American oranges) or vegetable juice. Or maybe some raisins for my breakfast cereal, nuts (cashews, almonds) and American-grown lettuce.

With the Fresh Meal Plan, I get to eat amazing and healthy food that I would otherwise probably never bother to purchase and prepare, such as asparagus, broccoli, orzo, okra, quinoa, eggplant and spinach.

What’s more, you’ll be amazed at how filling these meals are at between 300 and 400 calories each. This has been the key to helping me maintain my target weight. After a Fresh Meal Plan 300-400 calorie meal, I’m not hungry again until it’s time for the next one, which eliminates the desire to snack in between meals.

Your food arrives fresh twice a week, delivered to your door on Monday and Thursday mornings (very, very early in the morning). Your food is never frozen, either. You get to choose 10 meals per week, with any combination of breakfast, lunch or dinner. I usually get five lunches and five dinners, treating myself to a healthy breakfast of my own choice in the morning.

With the Fresh Meal Plan you have nothing to lose, except maybe a few pounds or an otherwise unhealthy eating lifestyle. You’ll also eliminate the stress in trying to craft a healthy, diet plan (as in a plan for your diet) on your own.

It’s a great time to sign up for the Fresh Meal Plan right now. You’ll be in good company when you do, such as several fitness organizations and even the Miami Dolphins!

And you’ll avoid the temptation of over-indulging with unhealthy food and snacks over the holidays, and then you can continue to either obtain or maintain your target weight for years to come.

Check out the best of Roger Simmermaker, “How Americans Can Buy American” and “My Company ‘Tis of Thee,” in the WND Superstore.