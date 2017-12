(WKYC) A college student in Kansas City was determined to finish her college finals on time, even if that meant going through labor when the exam was due.

Nayzia Thomas, a sophomore at Johnson County Community College, continued her studies of psychology for 39 weeks until her baby son ultimately gave her what she could no longer avoid: the completion of childbirth.

Yahoo! Lifestyle reported that, instead of putting off her final psych exam, Thomas decided to complete her assignment on time. So, she did just that.