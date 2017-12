(London Metro) A woman stabbed and killed her ex-boyfriend in a murderous rage after finding out he met someone new on Tinder.

Shop assistant Hasna Begum has been jailed for life after she stabbed 23-year-old part-time DJ Pietro Sanna 36 times.

In the days before the murder, the 25-year-old sent threatening messages to Pietro’s date Giulia Consonni using fake Instagram profiles.

Then on June 23 – five months after their relationship ended – Begum climbed out of her window at 6am, took a taxi to Pietro’s home in Canning Town, east London and stabbed him to death.