World's oldest recording of Edison found?

(NRK) One morning in May, the phone rings. – Do I speak with Karen Sveen in NRK Culture? – Yes? It is from the Norwegian Technical Museum; They have found something exciting in the basement. – Yeah? An exciting find in a basement? I change the phone to hear better. In connection with moving the collections, there was an old audio recording . It is made of tin foil, the very first medium for recording audio, before wax rolls and vinyl. The recording is from the 1880s, and is actually among the world’s oldest. This is the last tin sheet we know with unknown content. Communication adviser Camilla Klevstrand glows at the other end.

Tinnfolie gitt til Norsk teknisk museum i 1940. Giver: Ingeniør Einar Rasmussen

She continues to tell her what she thinks is most exciting with the tin sheet: it may contain sound from the voice of Thomas Alva Edison. The inventor of the phonograph, who first patented light-bulb – and made America light. (Even if it was the British inventor Joseph Swan who 10 years earlier actually found the scarlet – Edison’s variant was just a somewhat improved edition. But we can leave this case.) If it is Edison’s voice, it will be the oldest known recording of him, and the only thing done on tin sheet – and in that case it’s a world news!