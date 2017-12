(THEDENVERCHANNEL) — WEST ALLIS, Wis – A World War II veteran fought off a burglary suspect with the help of his daughter in their suburban Milwaukee home earlier this month.

Frederick Bennett, 95, was watching TV on Dec. 4 around 7 p.m. when his dog, Hugo started barking. The Marine got up to check it out.

He looked in the kitchen then noticed the closed bedroom door. He tried to open it, but it got stuck.