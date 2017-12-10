Yankees about to sign Babe Ruth, again

The last time something like this happened, it was when the Yankees had a lineup that included Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris – hitting more than 100 homeruns between them.

As soon as a trade between the Florida Marlins and the New York Yankees is approved by Major League Baseball, the Bronx Bombers will have a new tandem in the middle of their line-up that hit 111 between them.

National League Most Valuable Player Giancarlo Stanton is joining the Yankees and American League Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge to form the most potent power lineup in baseball.

There’s only one team in the history of baseball ever to have two players hit 50 homeruns in the same year – the 1961 Yankees, when Maris hit 61 and Mantle hit 54.

No one expected this.

It happened when the Marlins, in an effort to reduce the club’s payroll commitment, tried to trade Stanton to the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals. But Stanton vetoed those trades as his contract permits.

But he didn’t mind going to New York, where he could become one of the two most popular people in town.

By the way, neither Stanton nor Judge just hit ordinary homeruns. The two biggest everyday players in baseball hit them further than perhaps anyone has ever hit them in the game’s history.

Irony of ironies, the man who traded Stanton to New York was the Marlins’ chief executive, Derek Jeter, one of the most popular Yankees in history. He just got more popular, if that is possible.

The unhappiest team in baseball has to be the Boston Red Sox, which just managed to win the American League East Division over the Yankees in 2017. The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry is the most intense in all sports. And it was the Red Sox who traded Babe Ruth to the Yankees.