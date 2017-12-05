Your daily dose of spiritual inspiration

DAILY BLESSING

Today's Scripture reading from Galatians 2:20

I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.

Galatians 2:20

