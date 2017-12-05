Your daily dose of spiritual inspiration

DAILY BLESSING

Today's Scripture reading from Psalm 27:4

One thing I ask from the LORD, this only do I seek: that I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to gaze on the beauty of the LORD and to seek him in his temple.

Psalm 27:4

