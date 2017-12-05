DAILY BLESSING Your daily dose of spiritual inspiration Today's Scripture reading from Psalm 27:4 Published: 3 hours ago Daily Blessing About | Email | Archive The Daily Blessing is a unique feature of WND, provided by Eric Kampmann, author of multiple contemporary devotionals, including his latest, "Signposts," available autographed exclusively through the WND Superstore. Subscribe to feed Share on Facebook Share on Twitter ShareEmail Print One thing I ask from the LORD, this only do I seek: that I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to gaze on the beauty of the LORD and to seek him in his temple. Psalm 27:4 Click here for reuse options! Share on Facebook Share on Twitter ShareEmail Print