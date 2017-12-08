DAILY BLESSING

Your daily dose of spiritual inspiration

Today's Scripture reading from Hosea 6:3

author-image Daily Blessing About | Email | Archive
The Daily Blessing is a unique feature of WND, provided by Eric Kampmann, author of multiple contemporary devotionals, including his latest, "Signposts," available autographed exclusively through the WND Superstore.
rss feed Subscribe to feed
Print Print

Let us acknowledge the LORD; let us press on to acknowledge him. As surely as the sun rises, he will appear; he will come to us like the winter rains, like the spring rains that water the earth.”

Hosea 6:3

Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.