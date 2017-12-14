Youth vs. experience

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

One afternoon, a young man, who was an avid golfer, found himself with a couple of hours at his disposal.

He quickly came to the conclusion that if he hurried and played very fast, he could squeeze in nine holes on the fairways before he had to attend a business dinner.

Just as he was about to tee off, an old-timer hobbled over and asked if he could accompany the young man as he was golfing alone. Not able to refuse the request, he allowed the old gent to join him.

To his surprise, the man played reasonably well. He didn’t hit the ball far, but he puttered along steadily and didn’t waste time.

They reached the ninth fairway, and the young man found himself with a tough shot.

There was a large oak tree right in front of him, directly between his ball and the green. He considered how to take the shot for a good long while.

Then the young man heard the old man mutter, “You know, when I was your age, I’d hit the ball right over that tree.”

With that challenge placed before him, the youngster swung hard and hit the ball right smack into the top of the tree trunk, from where it thudded back on the ground, not an inch from where it had been originally.

The old man offered one more comment: “Of course, when I was your age, that oak tree was only three feet tall.”

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



