1 state moves to eliminate all marriage licenses

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) — When the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in 2015, some Alabama Probate judges refused to issue any marriage licenses at all so they wouldn’t violate their conscience or run afoul of the law. Now, the state of Alabama is one step closer to issuing marriage licenses to no one.

The Alabama State Senate approved a bill that would eliminate marriage licenses and the state’s requirement for a ceremony by a vote of 19-1. Greg Albritton, a Senator from Conecuh County, sponsored the bill and Senator Phil Williams was the lone dissenting vote.

Albritton said during debate on the bill, “What this bill does is that it truly separates the church and the state. The state has an obligation to deal with marriage when it deals with the matter of contract law. The church and individuals have the obligation of marriage when it comes to the sanctity and the solemnity and the permanence of marriage. Those things are separate here.”