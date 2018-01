(NJ Advance Media) Danielle DiNapoli was shocked to be told her beloved bulldog, Scruffles, was dead just one hour after being dropped off on Dec. 29 for a grooming at a Hunterdon County PetSmart.

DiNapoli said she wasn’t told how Scruffles died, and it will take weeks before a necropsy, the canine equivalent to an autopsy, will be complete.

An investigation by NJ Advance Media found that over an eight-day period from Dec. 22-29, at least two dogs died after being dropped off for grooming at the Flemington PetSmart, and a third suffered a back injury.