(DAILY MAIL) — More than 200 French towns are battling to keep out floodwaters as the River Seine reaches its peak after weeks of heavy rains.

Paris regional authorities say the floods have already caused damage in 240 towns as Paris itself suffers from the deluge, which has forced about 1,500 people to leave their homes and closed the ground floor of the Louvre.

In Villennes-sur-Seine, west of Paris, the ground floors of some buildings have disappeared underwater and residents are using boats instead of cars.