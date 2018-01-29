Yes, Satan and demon possession are real

While there are many books out there on “spiritual warfare,” this one is different – very different.

Not only is it the most popular book on the subject, it’s written by a distinguished pastor and academic (not to mention former chaplain for the Seattle Seahawks) and has been getting rave reviews from reader-reviewers across the U.S., with virtually every Amazon reader awarding the book a glowing five-star review.

Best of all, today only, WND readers can get a paperback copy of Dr. Karl Payne’s “Spiritual Warfare: Christians, Demonization and Deliverance” for just $4.95, an $11 discount off the regular price.

Payne’s approach to demonization doesn’t come from book learning. It is based on working with hundreds of people tormented by spiritual oppression. He believes he has developed, working with others with even more experience in the area, some key techniques that all-too-few clergy and lay people understand.

“I personally believe that demonic deception is increasing, even within the Christian church, and that the worst of this deception is still to come,” Payne asserts. “If God allows demonic activity to increase until His return, I believe He will also train up and equip a growing number of His children to faithfully and effectively contend with the powers of darkness who oppose His plans and people. Too many North American churches are well on their way to becoming the same spiritually dead museums as Western European churches.”

Not only has he worked in the area of demonization for the last 25 years, but Payne serves as pastor of leadership development at Antioch Bible College, is the founder of Transferrable Cross Training Foundation and is the chaplain for the Seattle Seahawks pro football team. He received his Masters of Divinity and Doctorate of Ministry from Western Seminary in Portland, Oregon.

Here’s what readers are saying about “Spiritual Warfare”:

“Dr. Payne’s ‘Spiritual Warfare: Christians, Demonization and Deliverance‘ will help anybody who doubts that they are under a spiritual attack. I always knew there was spiritual warfare but did not understand it. He put it all in perspective and helped me defeat it!”

“I have read a number of books on spiritual warfare that fall short on relevance and application, but I am pleased to say this one is on the mark, a must buy. It is an easy but engaging read that rings true with life. This book will turn on some lights and vital insights or how get out of being beat up, but to fight the good fight. Dr. Payne not only knows what he writes and speaks about, but he lives it out every day.”

“Dr. Karl Payne’s book, ‘Spiritual Warfare: Christians, Demonization and Deliverance,’ is one of the most powerful, truthful and effective tools a Christian needs within his/her personal library. I purchased this book hoping to learn from Dr. Payne, about the concept and reality of spiritual warfare. I have faced much of what others describe within the book and now, I feel I have an in-depth grasp of how to combat the battles of the world, the flesh and the devil. … Do yourself and those you love a favor, purchase this book and some for loved ones, to become better equipped for the unseen warfare that hinders Christians from living the life Jesus has called us to live.”

The title is published by WND Books. Joseph Farah, the founder and chief executive officer of WND and WND Books, says he gives copies away to people all the time when he hears about cases of spiritual oppression and demonization.

“I can’t tell you how many people have told me it has helped them immensely in understanding the reality of spiritual warfare,” Farah says. “And that’s exactly why we believed this book is what is needed in our world at this unique time in history.”

Save $11, get ‘Spiritual Warfare’ for only $4.95!

That’s right. Your eyes are not deceiving you. Right now, you can save $11 off the cover price of Dr. Karl Paye’s acclaimed “Spiritual Warfare: Christians, Demonization and Deliverance.”

Until tonight at 10 p.m. Pacific, you can get your copy for only $4.95 by taking advantage of this special offer, exclusively from WND.

But wait – it gets better. There’s another part to this deal. When you order “Spiritual Warfare: Christians, Demonization and Deliverance” for just $4.95, we will also send you, FREE, three sizzling issues of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly magazine, Whistleblower.

Many readers consider Whistleblower to be simply the world’s best newsmagazine. Each issue focuses like a powerful laser on a single topic – from how to survive financial meltdown to understanding the secret agendas of America’s establishment elite – explored thoroughly, and with facts and insight such as you’ve never seen anywhere else. Recent issues include: “MEET THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA: Feigning objectivity, they traffic in disinformation, conspiracy and fabrication”; “DEMOCRATS UNMASKED: A once-great political party has morphed into madness”; “DELIVER US FROM EVIL: Spiritual warfare in today’s America”; “TRANS-MANIA: The left’s latest – and strangest – war on reality and normality”; and “PERSECUTION RISING: The growing abuse, imprisonment, torture and murder of Christians worldwide.”

So, for $4.95 you get a copy of Karl Payne’s “Spiritual Warfare,” plus you get three sample issues of Whistleblower – in hopes, of course, that you will do what most people do, which is to become a long-term Whistleblower subscriber.

(Note: This offer does not apply to current Whistleblower subscribers or those living outside the U.S. However, if you are already a Whistleblower subscriber, or if you want to subscribe now, we have an outstanding offer for you to check out!)

Important: For this very special $4.95 offer, you will receive “Spiritual Warfare: Christians, Demonization and Deliverance” by Dr. Karl Payne, as well as three free issues of Whistleblower magazine. Also included with your free issues will be a renewal notice for a one-year Whistleblower subscription. If you wish to renew, do nothing, and your credit or debit card will be charged the low annual renewal rate of just $39.95. (There’s no risk, because at any time you can cancel your subscription for a full refund on the unused portion.) If you don’t want to renew, simply cancel by calling 1-800-4WNDCOM (800-496-3266) or by emailing [email protected] before the charge date printed on the renewal card you’ll receive. Either way, the book and the 3 free issues are yours to keep. (Only one copy of “Spiritual Warfare” at this price per household. Offer good only in the U.S.)

“This is an amazing offer, one that sounds almost too good to be true,” said WND Editor Joseph Farah. “But it is true – our way of giving loyal WND readers a fantastic bargain, while at the same time introducing them to our monthly magazine.”

“I urge readers to take advantage of this special deal now, because we can only offer it for a short time,” Farah added.

Please note: If you like your three free Whistleblower issues and renew, when your Whistleblower subscription eventually expires, you’ll receive another renewal notice from us. To keep Whistleblower coming, do nothing and we’ll renew your subscription automatically at the low prevailing rate by charging your credit or debit card. As always, there’s never any risk, as you may cancel at any time for a full refund of the unused portion of your subscription.

Order your copy of “Spiritual Warfare: Christians, Demonization and Deliverance” for only $4.95. Special offer ends tonight at 10 p.m. Pacific.

If you prefer to order by phone rather than online, call our toll-free customer-service line at 1-800-4WND-COM (1-800-496-3266) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central.

Note: If you choose not to participate in this special promotional offer, you may order “Spiritual Warfare: Christians, Demonization and Deliverance,” autographed and discounted, here.

