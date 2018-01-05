5 shot at Kentucky school

(CBS) BENTON, Ky. – Authorities say at least five students were shot Tuesday morning at a southwestern Kentucky high school. A suspect in the incident at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, has been apprehended, according to officials with Marshall County Emergency Management.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted soon after the incident that at least one person died in the shooting, but said there is “much yet unknown” as first responders continue to operate at the school.

Kentucky State Police Detective Jody Cash said during a phone interview on CBSN that the “situation is secure and is no longer active.”