700% jump in kids born to single moms

(NATIONAL ECONOMICS EDITORIAL) — A recent report from the Social Capital Project reveals that the American family is disintegrating, fast. Fully 40 percent of mothers are currently unmarried.

This is bad news, because good families depend on good marriages. Marriage is the moral glue that binds them. It’s the stabilizing agent. There’s a reason that children from married couples do better in school, and are less likely to end up in jail as compared to children of unmarried mothers, known as “fragile families.”

Lavar Young, civil rights activist, thinks marriage is a powerful tool for fighting against racial inequality. He outlines some of the problems children born out of wedlock face: