(WFMZ) An 8-pound bichon frise named Zoey is back with her owners after being snatched up by an eagle Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.

Felipe Rodriguez said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw an eagle grab his sister’s tiny pup and fly out of sight over the trees near the Lehigh River in Pennsylvania, about 80 miles north of Philadelphia.

“It seemed like something from the ‘Wizard of Oz,'” he told the AP on Wednesday. “I’m a city boy. This doesn’t happen in my world.”