95 dead, 158 wounded in Afghan attack

(Associated Press) Afghan Public Health Ministry says death toll in suicide car bomb attack in Kabul has risen to 95, with 158 wounded in the deadliest insurgent attack in the country so far this year.

Wahid Majroh, a spokesman for the public health ministry, said that the toll might still rise, because reports from the hospital show many of the wounded appear to be in critical condition.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack, which sent thick, dark smoke into the sky from the site of the explosion near the government’s former Interior Ministry building.