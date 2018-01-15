Alveda King: Trump's no racist

(Washington Examiner) – Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece defended President Trump against accusations of racism by pointing to the economic opportunities for black Americans.

“I do not believe President Donald John Trump is a racist. The economy’s up. Jobs are up in the black community. There is great promise to get a lot of people who have been unfairly incarcerated out,” Alveda King told “Fox and Friends” on Monday, the federal holiday honoring her uncle.

Trump was called racist after he referred to Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations as “shithole countries” during a discussion on immigration with lawmakers. Trump has denied he is a racist after days of intense backlash against his comments.