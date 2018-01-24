Another court rebukes IRS for targeting tea party

Another federal court has handed down a severe rebuke to the IRS in a consent decree that involves one of the first organizations caught up in the agency’s decision to target conservative groups that wanted to participate in the 2012 election campaign but may have opposed Barack Obama’s policies.

“The court hereby declares that discrimination on the basis of political viewpoint in administering the United States tax code violates fundamental First Amendment rights. Disparate treatment of taxpayers based solely on the taxpayers’ names, any lawful position the taxpayers espouse on any issues, or the taxpayers’ associations or perceived associations with a particular political movement, position, or viewpoint is unlawful,” the judge said.

The fight involved the organization called True the Vote, which is one of the premiere groups trying to establish practices across the nation that ensure only American citizens are voting in its elections.

The consent decree results from the lawsuit by the organization against the IRS over its treatment during that time period.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton released the harsh criticisms of the agency under Obama’s administration while ultimately dismissing the case.

The IRS was sued a number of times, investigated by Congress, and more after then-IRS official Lois Lerner publicly admitted her government employees would delay applications from conservative groups if they wanted permission to operate during the 2012 election.

The decisions sometimes were made if the organization had “tea party” or “conservative” in its name.

It’s not the first time the IRS was rebuked over the same issue by a court, and WND reported late last year, the IRS issued a formal apology and reached a $3.5 million settlement with a coalition of other conservative organizations.

Several individuals and groups that were victimized by the IRS tax-exempt organizations division run by Lerner then called for the reopening of a criminal investigation into her activities.

WND reported the IRS offered a “sincere apology” for the Obama administration’s manipulation of the feared federal agency to target conservative organizations when Barack Obama was seeking re-election.

“For such treatment, the IRS expresses its sincere apology,” the agency said in the earlier consent order to resolve a number of lawsuits against the government brought by the injured organizations.

The IRS tax-exempt division admitted it deliberately delayed action on groups that opposed Obama.

Many of the groups opposed Obama’s far-left agenda, which included state-controlled health care, abortion and same-sex marriage.

It appeared the IRS apology is insufficient for some.

The Washington Examiner reported Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., called for the Department of Justice to review whether or not it should prosecute Lerner.

He’s chairman of the oversight subcommittee responsible for the IRS.

“Lerner betrayed the nation’s trust yet managed to avoid prosecution,” Buchanan said. “Heads should roll and people should be held accountable for this gross abuse of power.”

Leesa Donner of the Liberty Nation blog, one of the targeted groups, commented on the apparent settlement.

“It seems that IRS Senior Executive Lois G. Lerner is in the crosshairs again,” Donner wrote.

“And for many who have been persecuted by the most powerful agency of the most powerful government in the world – this comes not a moment too soon.”

The IRS used tactics such as demanding donor lists, copies of communications, Internet passwords, and personal political and charitable activities of officers and their family members.

In one case, the IRS demanded to know the subject of group members’ prayers. And in another, the IRS demanded that members stop opposing the Planned Parenthood abortion industry.

The Obama administration had claimed the scandal was a “phony.”

In response to the IRS settlement with True the Vote, founder Catherine Engelbrecht said, “Our consent decree is a stringent admonishment of the IRS’s admitted discrimination, but much more is needed to ensure that IRS employees engaging in unconstitutional conduct will face real, actionable penalties. We are working together with Senator John Cornyn, who will introduce legislation to ensure the rights of Americans are protected from rogue government employees whose discrimination and abuse has now been well documented in our court case.”

A WND reported about a year ago on the organization’s five-step plan for reform the American vote.

Engelbrecht said a forensic audit was under way and she was working with technologists, statisticians, researchers, auditors, scholars, futurists, election-law experts and process specialists on elections.

True the Vote’s five-point plan:

A forensic audit of the election processes

Developing an American voter ID program

Evaluating election technologies

Identifying dynamic voter registration verification processes

Developing model legislation

Engelbrecht noted to WND that the nation’s elections are run by 50 state systems, all with a range of variables.

She said her organization has done years of research, gathering all the public information about who is registered to vote and who votes.

She’s working now on compiling all the available information and putting it in a format that can provide comparisons.

It’s a starting point, and she hopes eventually it leads to processes that can provide information on illegal voters and have them removed from voter rolls.

The judge, in his ruling, said the IRS violated True the Vote’s constitutional rights by screening its tax-exempt application, “significantly delaying the processing of the application, and making harassing, probing, and unconstitutional requests for information…”

The conclusions were similar to those released earlier by the Senate Committee on Finance. IRS managers were “delinquent” and the Treasury Department’s inspector general released a long list of criticisms.

That report also noted that the IRS had taken significant steps to repair the violations.

The IRS also issued another apology to True the Vote.

