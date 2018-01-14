Arab teens beat Jews, force them to praise Hamas

(JERUSALEM POST) — The Jerusalem District Prosecution filed an indictment Sunday against 19-year-old Ahmad Faroukh for a race-motivated assault against two ultra-Orthodox Jews in in his home neighborhood of Silwan in east Jerusalem two weeks ago.

On December 30th, during the Sabbath’s early morning, Faroukh and another friend spotted the two on their way to tevilah (dipping) at the Shiloah spring in the neighborhood. Faroukh’s friends then stood up and hit one of them in the head, and the two fled the scene.

On their way back from the mikvah and to the Western Wall, Faroukh and his friend blocked the worshipers’ way “in order to attack and humiliate them together because they are Jews,” the indictment document reads.