Are skirts next men's fashion trend?

(New York Post) In an era during which rules seem meant to be broken — and more and more people are calling for gender equality — it should surprise no one that the fashion world is the head cheerleader for change. Case in point: the Fall 2018 Menswear designers presenting a variety of skirts on their runways.

A wrap skirt paired with a matching jacket showed up at the Astrid Andersen show in London, as well as a flasher-worthy trench dress at Alex Mullins, and a a flirty full skirt bounced along at Bobby Abley.

Then, Undercover presenting a plethora of pleated maxi skirts in Florence. Designer Jun Takahashi opened with five looks ranging from minimalist monochromatic to grungy, head-to-toe plaid. But the literal showstopper was the finale: a parade of topless men in white maxiskirts.