Are thousands really converting to Jediisim?

(FAITHWIRE) — Star Wars is a work of intergalactic science fiction – and a brilliant one at that. So, it will come as no surprise to you that “Jedi’s” do not actually exist. But that isn’t stopping thousands of people from entering into a religion based on some of the central characters of the movie franchise.

“Jediism” came to the public’s attention back in 2001 when a number of people recorded their religion as “Jedi” on national censuses. Now, these Jedi fanatics have established their own “temple” that seeks to disciple followers and, by all accounts, appears to take itself seriously as a world religion.

Interestingly, Temple of the Jedi Order states on its website that it is distinctly different to the Jediism featured in the Star Wars movies: