(KTAR) An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper likely saved a man’s life when he dragged the unresponsive driver out of a car that was hit by a train seconds later.

In a release, the agency said trooper Henry (Hank) Roanhorse was driving home when he spotted the car on some railroad tracks in McKinley County, New Mexico, which is just across the state line.

“Roanhorse was familiar with the area and knew that the tracks carried a large volume of rail traffic, often traveling at high speeds,” the release said.