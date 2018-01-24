Atheists rip 'secretive' White House Bible studies

(CBN) — WASHINGTON – The weekly Bible study attended by members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet is once again under attack, this time from an atheist group.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is suing the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), led by Secretary Ben Carson.

The group has issued Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to agencies led by Cabinet secretaries who attend the Bible study to see if government resources are being used or if agency staffers feel “coerced into organizing or even participating in the religious event,” according to a press release.