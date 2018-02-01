Basketball-court cleaners work ethic propels him to fame

(South China Morning Post) Sometimes, success comes more from hard work than moments of inspiration.

But Meng Fei’s rise to internet stardom in China came totally from perspiration – the sweat of Chinese basketball players, to be exact.

Meng found fame on the internet wiping the moisture exuded profusely by athletes off the floors of basketball courts in Shenzhen. His mission: to keep courts dry and prevent player injuries.

Meng, who was 24 years old when he started working as a volunteer cleaner at a Shenzhen basketball court in 2013, did not graduate from high school, Huashang Daily reported on Tuesday.