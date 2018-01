(CAMPUS REFORM) — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos recently donated millions of dollars to TheDream.US, a national scholarship fund for illegal immigrant students.

The billionaire owner of The Washington Post and his wife donated $33 million to the group, which supports DACA recipients, marking the largest donation in the organization’s history.

“MacKenzie and I are honored to be able to help today’s Dreamers by funding these scholarships,” Bezos remarked in a press release, which noted that his donation will “fund 1,000 college scholarships for Dreamers.”