Bieber's mom praises Justin's relationship with Jesus

(CHRISTIAN POST) — Justin Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, is proud of her son’s relationship with Jesus Christ.

Mallette took to Instagram to write an open letter to her pop star son who has been growing in his relationship with God.

“I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming. None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good ‘fruit’ you bear,” she wrote. “I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years.”