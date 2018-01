(NBC NEWS) — A winter storm crawling up the East Coast with blinding blizzard conditions began clobbering the Northeast on Thursday morning, snarling travel and leaving millions of Americans bracing for potential power outages.

At the back end of the massive storm system, which forecasters have called a “bomb cyclone” for its rapid and rare sharp drop in atmospheric pressure, is a threat of gusty winds as much as 50 mph and a bone-chilling blast of Arctic air.