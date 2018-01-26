Bombshell photo of smiling Obama, Farrakhan surfaces

(Daily Caller) A new photo has emerged that shows former President Barack Obama posing with Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the black nationalist hate group Nation of Islam.

The photo shows then Democratic Illinois Sen. Barack Obama smiling with Farrakhan at a Congressional Black Caucus meeting in 2005. Farrakhan is known for embracing radically anti-Semitic and anti-white views, as even the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center has acknowledged.

Journalist Askia Muhammed said he took the photo but decided to suppress its publication in order to protect Obama’s presidential ambitions. Now that Obama’s political career is over, Muhammad is going public with the picture and publishing it in a new book called “The Autobiography of Charles 67X.”