Boy in girls-only dance event triggers federal probe

Federal investigators have launched an investigation into a complaint that a Wisconsin school student is barred by Minnesota state rules from competing in events there.

Solely because he is a boy.

WND reported in October on the dispute with the Minnesota State High School League, which bans boys from its high-school dance competitions.

Kaiden Johnson, a 15-year-old sophomore at Superior High School in Superior, Wisconsin, has danced competitively for eight years. This year, on the school’s varsity dance team, he went across the state line to an event in Minnesota, where he was banned from the competition.

Working on his behalf is Pacific Legal Foundation, which threatened a lawsuit if the “discrimination” continues.

The WND Superstore is Constitution central, with a variety of offerings from the U.S. Constitution to “Constitutional Chaos” by Andrew Napolitano to the “Legalize the Constitution” bumper stickers.

The organization earlier wrote to the Minnesota league and suggested a fix. Then it filed a complaint with the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights.

PLF said the Minnesota State High School League is violating Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 and is under investigation by the OCR.

“This is the first vital and important step in ensuring that Minnesota boys have an equal opportunitiy to dance,” PLF said. “Minnesota, which relies on outmoded stereotypes about why boys should be prohibited from dancing, will now have to justify its discriminatory decision to the United States Department of Education.”

Pacific Legal explained Johnson’s decision to pursue dancing instead of a “boy sport” has led to “years of bullying, teasing, and loneliness.”

But he loves dancing.

“When you dance, it’s basically a story. I just love being able to express myself – to show my side of the story,” he was quoted saying in the letter.

But when he went to Minnesota for the Lake Superior Conference Dance Championships, “one of his teammates informed him that MSHSL judges would not allow him to compete with the team, because he is a boy.”

The judges at the event “were following MSHSL bylaws which designate dance as a girls-only sport.”

“By choosing to prohibit boys from dancing MSHSL is denying Kaiden, and hundreds of Minnesota boys, the opportunity to participate in a sport they love.”

Pacific Legal argues the ban violates the 14th Amendment, “which guarantees all individuals ‘the equal protection of the laws.'”

To maintain a rule against boys, the state would need to document that such actions “serve important governmental objectives and must be substantially related to achievement of those objectives.”