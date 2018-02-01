CAIR silent on U.S. imams' call to kill Jews

After three different imams in the U.S. declared in December that Muslims will one day eliminate the Jews, citing sacred Islamic text, a Washington-based Islamic group known for its concern about “hate speech” was noticeably silent.

Various branches of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, including its national office, were contacted for comment by the website Islamist Watch, but the requests were ignored.

As WND reported, the three Muslim imams were recorded citing an Islamic text that prophesies the killing of Jews by Muslims. All three were responding to President Trump’s Dec. 6 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

A Houston, Texas, imam who urged Muslims to “fight the Jews in Palestine” and “kill the Jews,” tried to repair relations with local Jewish leaders with an apology.

Imam Raed Saleh Al-Rousan of the Tajweed Institute said he was “absolutely and completely opposed to and disgusted by all forms of terrorism, all terrorists, and I oppose anyone who would commit, call for, or threaten violence against civilians.”

But Dayan Gross, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, pointed out that video of the sermon shows the imam basing his statement on the well-known Islamic hadith declaring, “Judgment Day will not come until the Muslims fight the Jews.”

Another Texas imam, Sheik Ramadan Elsabagh of Garland, Texas, posted a recorded prayer on his Facebook page in December calling for Israel’s destruction along with “their allies, and those who assist them and those who allowed them into the abodes of the Muslims.”

Islamist Watch said that on Jan. 15, for example, it contacted CAIR’s national office and its Alabama and Georgia chapters to ask for comment on a sermon by North Carolina-based imam Abdullah Khadra but got no response.

CAIR, meanwhile, regularly accuses individuals and organizations that call attention to the group’s radical ties purveyors of “hate speech.”

CAIR’s executive director, Nihad Awad, has claimed that religious minorities in America face bigotry that could lead to a holocaust similar to the one that killed 6 million Jews.

He claimed last year his organization counted $205 million in spending from 2008 to 2013 by an “inner core” of 33 groups in an “Islamophobia network dedicated to stigmatize American Muslims.”

CAIR, however, was named an unindicted co-conspirator in a plot to fund the terrorist group Hamas and was designated a terrorist organization by the United Arab Emirates, along with groups such as ISIS and al-Qaida.

While CAIR regards itself as a civil-rights organization, according to evidence entered in the terror-financing case, it was founded by figures associated with Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, the worldwide movement that has stated its intent to transform the U.S. into an Islamic state. More than a dozen CAIR leaders have been charged or convicted of terrorism-related crimes.

CAIR has sued the authors of a WND Books expose, “Muslim Mafia: Inside the Secret Underworld That’s Conspiring to Islamize America,” which documented the group’s radical ties. A trial in the case is expected to commence this fall.

A CAIR report issued last year claimed 2016 was the worst year on record for American Muslims “when it comes to hate crimes, acts of vandalism, discrimination, attacks on our civil and human rights.”

However, the latest FBI statistics showed anti-Semitic hate crimes were more than two times more common than hate crimes against Muslims, pointed out Jihad Watch director Robert Spencer, who also has noted many of the reports have turned out to be false or faked by Muslims themselves.

The Southern Poverty Law Center issued a report in November 2016 that compiled 867 alleged incidents of “harassment and intimidation” in the 10 days that followed the election of Trump. But many of those reports turned out to be hoaxes, and most of the incidents on SPLC’s list, while deplorable if they actually happened, did not include physical violence, meaning the use of the term “attack” was misleading.

CAIR officials have repeatedly refused to denounce Hamas and the Iranian terrorist proxy Hezbollah as terrorist groups.

As WND has reported, several former CAIR officials have been convicted of crimes related to terrorism, and CAIR co-founder Omar Ahmad and chief spokesman Ibrahim Hooper have stated their desire to see America come under the rule of Islamic law.

Recently, a CAIR operative called for the overthrow of the U.S. government.

CAIR’s parent organization, according to FBI wiretap evidence from a Hamas terror-funding case, was founded at an October 1993 meeting of Hamas leaders and activists in Philadelphia that included Awad.

The leaders said the organization was formed to give a “media twinkle” to their agenda of supporting violent jihad abroad while slowly institutionalizing Islamic law in the U.S. A Muslim Brotherhood document entered into evidence named 29 like-minded Muslim organizations in the U.S. that shared the aim of convincing Muslims “that their work in America is a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands … so that … Allah’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.”