Can Founding Fathers help America today?

(DAILYWIRE) — Liberty’s Secrets: The Lost Wisdom Of America’s Founders by Joshua Charles is a look back at the writings and wisdom of many of the United States’ Founding Fathers. From George Washington to John Adams to Thomas Jefferson, the author takes the reader on a journey illustrating how the Founding Fathers can help America today.

This nonfiction book takes modern political issues and asks the question, “What would the Founding Fathers say about this?” Through the Constitution, the Federalist Papers, letters, and other sources, the author examines how the secret is not to abandon the principles of America’s founding, but to “rediscover” them.

The author explains in the introduction, “I wrote this book for one reason and one reason only: to reintroduce my fellow countrymen to the Founders of our country and the vision of a free society they articulated, defended, and constructed in their own words.”