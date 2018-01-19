Cape Town could be 1st major city in world to run out of water

(Globe & Mail) Cape Town, one of the biggest cities in South Africa and a famed tourist attraction, is warning its residents that they will soon have to queue for water.

The drought-stricken city announced on Thursday that it will begin marking 200 collection points where its 3.7 million residents will be required to queue for a rationed supply of water on “Day Zero” – currently forecast to be April 21.

If it happens, Cape Town would become the first major city in the world to shut down entirely the supply of running water in all of its homes.

“We have reached a point of no return,” Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille told a press briefing on Thursday.