Cecile Richards: Force Christian docs to perform abortions

(LifeNews) Cecile Richards is on her way out the door as the CEO of the Planned Parenthood abortion business. But before leaving she is offering one final shot at pro-life medical professionals.

Richards, in a fundraising email to a pro abortion members of Planned Parenthood, essentially says that Christians should be forced to perform abortions. She aggressively criticizes the new conscience protections President Donald Trump has put in place to protect the civil rights of Americans who are medical workers who do not want to be forced to perform or assist in abortions.

But Richards says protecting pro-life doctors and nurses from being forced to perform abortions is “shameful.” From her fundraising plea entitled “Discrimination, plain and simple. Fight back now:”