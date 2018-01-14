Chase CEO: Dems don't have strong candidate

(THE HILL) — JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in an interview on Friday that the Democratic Party does not have a strong candidate for the 2020 presidential election.

“The thing about the Democrats is they will not have a chance, in my opinion. They don’t have a strong centrist, pro-business, pro-free enterprise person,” Dimon told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business’s “Wall Street Week.”

“The American public is not clamoring for more government. They were angry about the Great Recession, they blamed banks, they blamed Washington, but they’re also angry about the bureaucracy,” he continued.