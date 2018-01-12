Chelsea Clinton rebuked for Trump attack: 'Haiti helped pay for your wedding'

Chelsea Clinton really stepped in it Thursday when she tore into President Trump after news organizations said the president asked senators why the U.S. keeps bringing in migrants from “sh–hole” countries like Haiti, El Salvador and African nations.

President Trump has denied using the term, though he did admit he used “tough” language in the meeting.

In her response to a Bloomberg headline, Chelsea tweeted to Trump Thursday: “Mr. President, immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and 54 countries in Africa likely helped build your buildings. They’ve certainly helped build our country. cc @POTUS.”

But Chelsea apparently forgot that her parents are accused of helping to leave hundreds of earthquake-ravaged Haitians homeless.

Twitter users quickly pointed out that the Clintons’ organization, the Clinton Foundation, reportedly scammed Haiti out of recovery donations after its horrific 2010 earthquake and, in that same year, was said to have paid for Chelsea’s $3 million luxurious wedding to Marc Mevinsky on July 31, 2010.

Some responses included:

“Haiti also helped pay for your wedding.” – Cherie

“@ChelseaClinton please stop!! #Haiti got robbed by the @ClintonFdn and @Hillary Clinton.” – Carlos Maldonado

“All of a sudden, the Clintons care about Haiti?” – B.T. Samuel

“You’re one to talk about being kind to Haiti. Ask your parents how much money they made through the corrupt Clinton Foundation at the expense of the Haitian people.” – Tom Brennan

“So how much Clinton Foundation money that came from charitable donations went to pay for your wedding? Also if the Clinton Foundation was doing such good work, then why hasn’t any improvement been seen in Haiti?” – Deplorable Kathie

“You’re right, Chelsea. Besides, who would your family steal from if not impoverished nations? I guess there’s always the American people you can continue to rob.” – Loren F.

“The Haitian people love the Clintons. That’s why they literally protested against the Clintons for looting their country.” – Paul Joseph Watson

“@HillaryClinton @BillClinton, if you are concerned about Haiti, give them the money you owe them! #CorruptToTheCore.” – Todd Mirkin

“The earthquake in 2010 was the worst disaster to devastate Haiti until the Bushes & Clintons came in there to give ‘relief.’ That’s when it became a s–thole. I still wonder what happened to all those poor orphans. Chelsea, did u get ur wedding covered by the donations?” – Tracking-Wabbit

A WikiLeaks email dump in November 2016 revealed Chelsea likely used money from the Clinton Foundation to bankroll her big wedding, complete with two extravagant Vera Wang gowns and held at the lavish Astor Courts Estate in Rhinebeck, New York.

In a series of emails, a former top aide to Bill Clinton and a former Clinton Global Initiative board member, Doug Band, complained about Chelsea.

In one Jan. 1, 2012, message, Band told John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign chairman, that Chelsea was investigating CGI and the Clinton Foundation’s use of money.

Chelsea apparently mentioned her investigation to one of former President George W. Bush’s daughters.

Band wrote: ‘I just received a call from a close friend of (William Jefferson Clinton) who said that [Chelsea Clinton] told one of the (George W. Bush) kids that she is conducting an internal investigation of money within the foundation from CGI to the foundation.

“The bush kid then told someone else who then told an operative within the republican party.

“I have heard more and more chatter of CVC and (Bari Lurie, chief of staff to Chelsea Clinton at the Clinton Foundation) talking about lots of what is going on internally to people. Not smart,” he wrote.

In his reply, Podesta called Band’s comments an “understatement.”

Band responded: ‘I learned from the best. The investigation into her getting paid for campaigning, using foundation resources for her wedding and life for a decade, taxes on money from her parents … I hope that you will speak to her and end this. Once we go down this road …”

Band also complained about Chelsea being “a spoiled brat” and “going to Daddy” to get her way and the Clinton Foundation’s alleged use of its financial resources to fund the big wedding.

Emails concerning Chelsea’s wedding were famously deleted from Hillary Clinton’s private server.

As WND reported, the Clintons helped convicted felon Claudio Osorio, a Miami man serving a 12-year prison sentence, scam American taxpayers out of $10 million and Haiti earthquake victims out of 500 homes.

Osorio, a pal of Bill and Hillary Clinton and former President Obama, is a Clinton Foundation donor. He even hosted fundraisers for them at his waterfront home in Florida.

After the catastrophic 2010 earthquake in Haiti, and when Hillary served as secretary of state, Osorio collected millions from the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, a federal agency that operates under the U.S. State Department.

And the Clinton State Department helped him get the $10 million for his phony project because he was a donor to the foundation. In fact, the Associated Press reported that at least 85 Clinton Foundation donors met with Hillary at the State Department.

Osorio’s case was particularly egregious because the scam defrauded taxpayers and hundreds of homeless earthquake victims.

When 3 million people were impacted by the 7.0 magnitude quake in the Caribbean nation, Osorio launched a “Haiti project” that was supposed to build 500 homes for families devastated by the massive tremors, according to Washington watchdog Judicial Watch.

According to a document posted online by the Washington Free Beacon, an OPIC official said Osorio’s company had “U.S. persons of political influence that are able to assist in advancing the company’s plans.”

The document continued: “For instance, former President Bill Clinton is personally in contact with the Company to organize its logistical and support needs. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has made available State Department resources to assist with logistical arrangements.”

Furthermore, the Clinton Global Initiative “indicated that it would be willing to contract to purchase 6,500 homes in Haiti from InnoVida within the next year.”

Within 24 hours of the OPIC recommendation, Osorio received approval for his plans.

But the Haiti project never happened.

The 500 families would never live in their new homes.

And taxpayers would never recoup the $10 million.

Instead, Osorio used the funds to live an extravagant lifestyle and pay for illegal business schemes.

He stole millions from people who invested in his sham international company, Innovida, which had locations in the U.S., United Arab Emirates, Germany, Angola and Tanzania.

And Osorio used some of the Haiti money to repay his investors.

After the Haiti earthquake, Bill Clinton was appointed co-chairman of the Interim Haiti Recovery Commission. A U.N. report found 9 percent of $13.3 billion in foreign aid went to the Haitian government and 0.6 percent was given to local organizations.

As WND reported in 2016, Bernard Sansaricq, former president of Haiti’s Senate, accused Bill and Hillary Clinton and their foundation of exploitation, corruption and graft.

“Today, the people of Haiti are still suffering despite the billions of dollars that have flowed into the Clinton Foundation. The Clintons exploited this terrible disaster to steal billions of dollars from the sick and starving people of Haiti. The world trusted the Clintons to help the Haitian people during their most desperate time of need and they were deceived. The Clintons and their friends are richer today while millions still live in tents. The world deserves to know where the money went and why help was never sent.”

Nonetheless, even Hillary Clinton took to Twitter Friday to blast President Trump and his “ignorant, racist views.”

She tweeted: “The anniversary of the devastating earthquake 8 years ago is a day to remember the tragedy, honor the resilient people of Haiti, & affirm America’s commitment to helping our neighbors. Instead, we’re subjected to Trump’s ignorant, racist views of anyone who doesn’t look like him.”

Clinton’s remark triggered a slew of Twitter responses criticizing her actions concerning Haiti’s recovery.



