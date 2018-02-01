Children's TV teaches mass murderer 'a role model'

Palestinian children’s television has a long history of promoting violence, including a bunny character named Assud who was “martyred” after calling for the occupation of Israeli cities.

“We should teach our children that we have a land to which we must return: Jaffa, Acre, Haifa, and Tel Aviv,” said the character. “We will return to all these cities, Allah willing.”

Palestinian television also featured the “martyrdom” of Farfour, a Mickey Mouse-lookalike.

The latest, documented by Palestinian Media Watch, comes in the opening of a 10-minute children’s program called “From My Country.”

The program declares arch-terrorist Abu Jihad, credited by the PA for the murders of at least 125 Israelis, “is a role model to be followed,” PMW reports.

“The opening of the weekly 10 minute program, which has been broadcast twice so far, shows a cube with photos of six different Palestinian personalities. One of them is terrorist Abu Jihad, who orchestrated numerous terror attacks against Israelis, among them the most lethal attack in Israel’s history – the Coastal Road Massacre – in which Palestinian terrorists hijacked a bus and murdered 37 civilians, among them 12 children,” PMW said.

See the introduction:

The young TV host explains: “Hello my dear friends and welcome to the progrom ‘From My Country.’ You certainly know how beautiful our country is: its villages, cities, historical, religious, archaeological, and tourist sites. The most beautiful thing is that all of this beauty of our country is reflected by great personalities who have given and are giving much to the homeland, whether in the political, literary, artistic, or scientific struggle.

“The prominent personalities struggled by way of pens, paintbrushes, words, weapons, and knowledge … to express our appreciate and follow the example of these symbols, let us always keep them in our memories.”

WND reported in 2015, WND reported a 2-year-old Palestinian boy sang on official PA TV about his hope for martyrdom.

“Daddy, buy me a machine gun and a rifle” so I can kill Israelis, he sang.

The Fatah Central Committee said the song helped promote the feel of belonging for Palestinians.

At about the same time, a Palestinian television show featured two interviewees in military fatigues who declared they aspired to “blow up the Jews.”

They were about 6 years old.

The moderator, a girl not much older than the boys, asked one of the boys, Muhammad, about his poetry.

“Who taught this poem, Muhammad?” the young moderator asks.

His mother, said Muhammad Ali Zakariya Al-Astal.

He then recites:

Oh Jerusalem, I shall redeem you with my soul and my blood. I shall liberate you from the Jews by means of the Al-Qassam Brigades, of course. I bring glad tidings to our prisoners: Salvation is near.

Another interviewee, identified as Zakariya, said he wants to be an engineer “so that I can blow up the Jews.”

“You want to blow up the Jews? No, we want to blow up the Zionists. You mean the occupation, right? Okay, so that is why you want to become an engineer?” the program hostess said.

See the interview:

In 2010, the terror group Hamas’ Al-Aqsa Television “martyred” Assud and knocked off a Mickey Mouse-lookalike for the cause of jihad.

In a musical clip, a children’s choir opened with: “Dad, we put on our new clothes. Give us our pocket money. Today is a holiday. … Me, my brother, and the neighborhood kids want to arm ourselves with guns.”

MEMRI explained that the message was an excerpt of a holiday video aired on Al-Aqsa Television called “Holiday Gun.” It was performed by Muhammad al-Madhoun and Ibrahim Sheikh Khalil.

According to MEMRI, the lyrics continue with the dad singing:

My children, I’m worried about you. This toy might harm your eyes. My children, I’m worried about you. This toy might harm your eyes. Think about another toy. You are the apple of my eye, may Allah protect you.”

And the children replied:

Dad, we are a steadfast people. These guns need hands to carry them. Dad, we are a steadfast people. These guns need hands to carry them. Today we play, tomorrow we will wage Jihad. How joyous my heart will be on the Day of Return.”

Then the choir sang: