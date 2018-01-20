Christian blogger calls out Facebook for double standard

Threatening to burn 'Activist Mommy' alive doesn't violate site's standards

(CBN News) A conservative Christian blogger known as the Activist Mommy is calling out Facebook after the social media site said a group that threatened to burn her alive doesn’t violate its community standards.

Elizabeth Johnston is the Activist Mommy and her conservative videos on subjects like marriage, sex, and abortion usually go viral.

She recently voiced concerns to Facebook administrators about a private Facebook group that was titled, “I will find Activist Mommy and burn whoever runs it alive,” according to The Christian Post.

Facebook said they looked into the claim but didn’t see a problem.

Read the full story ›
