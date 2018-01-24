Christian refugees told to 'prove' their faith

Christians who have converted from another religious, mostly Islam, and want to remain in Austria because of the torture and likely death they would face by returning to their home countries, are being forced to “prove” their conversions, reports reveal.

According to a report from the Barnabas Fund, an international organization that works with persecuted Christians around the globe, they were “even being asked how many sacraments there were in the Free Churches in Austria.”

But the report called that “ridiculous,” since “there are five different Free Churches in Austria whose interpretations of the sacraments differ.”

“Converts are being asked increasingly difficult questions about the Trinity or the exact date on which the first woman was ordained a pastor in Austria, questions which 90 per cent of Austrian Protestants would not be able to answer,” said Karl Schiefermaier, whose role for the Protestant churches is similar to what would be a bishop’s role in the Catholic Church.

“This has now reached a stage which is most worrying,” he said. “The church and not the state must decide whether or not a baptism is legitimate. Every pastor has the pastoral responsibility to examine and confirm the genuineness of an adult’s wish to be baptized.”

According to Global Christian News there were 859 asylum seekers who converted to Christianity in Austria in 2017. There were 650 to joined the Catholic Church and 209 converted and joined Protestant churches.

At the Tablet, “If converts could not answer all the questions on their new religion, their applications for asylum were often rejected and they were accused of sham conversion in order to obtain asylum status,” officials revealed.

The Tablet said the converts are becoming most active in their church lives, “including contributing readings in their own languages, such as in Farsi.”