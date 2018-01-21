'Church of Cannabis' pastor running for office

It’s not unusual for a pastor in a strongly GOP county to be running for elected office.

They are, after all, by definition leaders in their own churches and communities.

However, Colorado’s endorsement of “legalized” marijuana has done more than push a surge in marijuana tourism, trigger more drug-influenced accidents and put the state in the bull’s-eye for neighboring states who have to deal with the marijuana-carrying travelers who leave the state still carrying.

It’s created the unusual situation where a pastor from the first in the nation Church of Cannabis is running for public office.

Pastor Brandon Baker, 39, is campaigning as a Republican for an at-large county commissioner seat this November in Weld County.

Weld is far from your typical county in America.

It is bigger than Rhode Island and Delaware combined, proudly proclaims “In God We Trust” on the county seal, has no long-term debt and no county sales tax.

In addition, the county has a strong pro-life view, prohibiting Plan B from being sold in county funded healthcare clinics.

Understand what makes a liberal tick. “The Liberal Mind: The Psychological Causes of Political

Madness,” by Dr. Lyle Rossiter explains it all.

The county is such a powerhouse in Colorado that in 2013, residents contemplated becoming a separate state. The county also made national news that same year following the Democratic controlled legislature pushing through a series of radical gun control laws when its sheriff, John Cooke, sued the state after stating publicly he would not enforce the new laws.

Baker is the pastor of Greenfaith Ministry, which has documents on its website showing it is the first marijuana-based church approved by the federal government and at the state level. The church places a heavy focus on the use of cannabis.

On its Facebook page, Greenfaith states all members are required to be a part of the cannabis industry in some capacity.

“It is required that all members of the church to Aid in the production of sacrament, whether it be through physical volunteering or financial contributions.”

The church also has strict requirements for those who harvest the marijuana used in the services.

“All cannabis plants are sacred and should be given respect. If they are harvested they will be prayed over before they are harvested. Green Faith sacrament shall be grown on holy church ground. The farmers, or cultivators will wake up every morning and partake in pipe ceremony, to bless them the land and the Sacred Plant.”

Unlike traditional Christian churches which have the sacrament of baptism and the Lord’s Supper, Greenfaith has only one sacrament: “Members of Green Faith hold one and only one sacrament as sacred that is cannabis.”

Their sacrament is performed in what they call the “Pipe Ceremony,” which they call a “sacred ritual for connecting physical and spiritual worlds.”

Members believe so strongly in their sacrament that the church is required to have a six-month supply of marijuana on hand for “natural disaster, disease or drought.”

Despite this seeming radical disconnect between Baker and the political climate in Weld County, he feels he is the right man for the job.

In an email to the Greeley Tribune, Baker said, “I have one thing Weld County is lacking and no other candidate offers: a younger, modern approach to it all, with decades of experience in law, as well as cannabis and hemp.”

Baker told WND he was frustrated that the Tribune chose to focus on his church, and welcomed the chance to expound on his political beliefs.

“What I mean by a more modern approach is looking at ways to incorporate cannabis production into the existing list of crops produced by the county. To me, hemp and cannabis are a vital part of agriculture and helping to save the planet.”

Baker said when it comes to the issue of marijuana, despite what appears on his website, he is not a fan of recreational marijuana.

“I’m not a fan of recreational marijuana, it really has [no] place in my book. But medical, religious and industrial use has a big spot in Colorado,” Baker explained. “Had they not put it in the state constitution I would not support it for recreational use. My family grew it in Nebraska and Texas 90 years ago and it still grows wild in Weld County.”

“I smoke pot daily. I pray in the morning, afternoon and evening with cannabis. I’m a hardworking farm boy but I’ve also smoked pot since I was 16, but this doesn’t mean I’m not hardworking.”

When asked if his values would coincide with the current fiscal and conservative climate of having no debt in the county, Baker said he strongly supports fiscal responsibility and would continue with the current policies.

However, when it comes to other issues such as being pro-life, Baker takes the view espoused by many Democrats who say while they personally oppose it, they are not going to infringe a woman’s “right” to abortion.

“I don’t think you should kill anyone, but the Bible also teaches me not to judge or order others what to do. That’s between them and God. I have a transgender son who wants to be a girl and is becoming a girl. As a religious man it’s tough, but I love everyone and I’m not about to abandon my son. If it’s wrong that’s between my son and God, it’s not my decision. I have no say in it.”

Baker said while he smokes pot every day, what he finds interesting is the hypocrisy of those who would condemn him while drinking alcohol, which he says is unnatural.

“Our elected officials are anti-marijuana but pro-alcohol and that is sickening to me. Cannabis is way safer than alcohol. I would take my kids to local school games in Nunn and Ault and what was hypocritical to me was all the parents worked in breweries, but the county doesn’t want pot.”

“I believe in Genesis in the Bible and the good green that God provided for our mind, body and soul, instead of man-made poison like alcohol. I assumed that Weld County, being as religious as it is would have the same values my family growing up in Nebraska and Texas had regarding growing marijuana, but they seem to be afraid of big corporate images of the dangers of marijuana while supporting the use of opioids for pain medication over what is natural.”

Baker says he is definitely in the race to win, but if he doesn’t, he will be happy if all he does is increase awareness about his issues.

“I’m very active in Republican meetings and outreaches. Most of them treat me like I’m a heroin addict when I show up in my dreadlocks, but I want them to get to know me. That’s why I’m not hiding my marijuana and my church use.”

“I don’t even care if I win or not, all I want is for the Republican party to look at cannabis in a different way.”