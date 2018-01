(Miami Herald) Do you trust your store clerk with your lottery ticket?

Maybe you’ve won a few hundred bucks or more. Will the employee tell you — or pocket the ticket while telling you it’s a loser?

That happened this week at a Fort Myers store, according to the Florida Lottery Commission. A Winn-Dixie Liquors employee is accused of keeping a customer’s $600 winning ticket —and paying him only 5 bucks.