(New York Post) Hillary Clinton loves you, b*tches.

The former presidential candidate and secretary of state sent out a video message “directed to activist bitches supporting bitches,” as she put it, via Twitter Friday night.

“Hey everyone, I just wanted to say thanks,” Clinton said into a cellphone camera, seated at a red banquette in what appeared to be a restaurant.

“Thanks for your feminism, for your activism, and all I can hope is you keep up the really important, good work,” she said.