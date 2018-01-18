CNN yuuge 'winner' in Trump's Fake News Awards

(London Telegraph) Donald Trump gave the broadcaster CNN four of his “fake news” awards on Wednesday as he used the gimmick to escalate his attacks on media.

The US president singled out The New York Times twice while the broadcaster ABC and the magazines Time and Newsweek were each mentioned once.

Claims of “collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia – a topic which has overshadowed the presidency and is being investigated by a special counsel – was also named.

The so-called “awards” were presented in list form and specified particular stories about his presidency, some of which have previously resulted in apologies.