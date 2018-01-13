Coats moves to curb 'unnecessary secrecy'

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is seeking to open the flow of information among the nation’s secret agents, says a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

A new guidance titled Intelligence Community Portfolio Management outlines the use of “portfolios” to facilitate information-sharing and collaboration while maintaining security.

A commentary at the Federation of American Scientists noted that “portfolios” are commonly used in the intelligence community to counteract “excessive compartmentalization.”

“Undue secrecy in intelligence is not only a barrier to external oversight and public accountability. It can also be an obstacle to effective mission performance. That is fortunate in a way since it provides a reason for officials to reconsider classification policy and an incentive for them to curtail unnecessary secrecy,” the commentary explained.

It said Coats’ announcement appears “intended in part as a way to curb internal IC secrecy.”

