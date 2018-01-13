College students celebrate by wearing dummy suicide belts

University campuses long have been the scene of protests, from anti-Vietnam to pro-marijuana. They’ve turned violent, as at Kent State, and they’ve often pitted student agendas in opposition to the principles that makes those universities possible, such as antifa’s opposition to free speech.

But now students at Bir Zeit University in the West Bank have taken things to a whole new level, says a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

They’ve taken to wearing dummy suicide belts to celebrate an armed-resistance movement.

According to the Middle East Media Research Institute, the students marked the anniversary of the creation of Fatah, the movement founded by Yasser Arafat in the 1950s that has promoted an armed struggle against Israel and remains the leading party in the West Bank.

MEMRI reports that on the 53rd anniversary of its creation, several hundred students at the university rallied. Some wore military uniforms, and some were masked and wore shrouds and dummy explosive belts.

The research organization reported images were posted on Fatah’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

